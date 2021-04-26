Ramp from I-70 EB to State Route 41 to close Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Interstate 70 eastbound ramp to State Route 41 will close on Monday, April 26.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the ramp will be closed Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ODOT crews will be performing pavement repairs.

The ramp will close again on Wednesday, April 28 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The official detour to get around this closure is I-70 eastbound to U.S. 40. You will then get back onto I-70 westbound then exit onto S.R. 41.

For more information, visit www.OHGO.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS