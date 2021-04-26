Ramp from I-70 EB to State Route 41 to close Monday

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Interstate 70 eastbound ramp to State Route 41 will close on Monday, April 26.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the ramp will be closed Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ODOT crews will be performing pavement repairs.

The ramp will close again on Wednesday, April 28 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The official detour to get around this closure is I-70 eastbound to U.S. 40. You will then get back onto I-70 westbound then exit onto S.R. 41.

For more information, visit www.OHGO.com.