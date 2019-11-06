Ramp from I-70 EB to I-75 NB shut down after semi trailer overturns

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The ramp from I-70 eastbound to I-75 northbound is shut down after a semi’s trailer overturned Wednesday afternoon.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS the accident happened just before 1 pm.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Officials could not immediately say when the ramp will reopen.
