Ramp from I-70 EB to I-75 NB shut down after semi trailer overturns

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The ramp from I-70 eastbound to I-75 northbound is shut down after a semi’s trailer overturned Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS the accident happened just before 1 pm.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officials could not immediately say when the ramp will reopen.

