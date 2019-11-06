1  of  3
Breaking News
Sidney City Schools keeping students from walking home due to ‘standoff situation’ Chief Biehl: Detectives injuries ‘tragically not survivable’ Ramp from I-70 EB to I-75 NB shut down after semi trailer overturns

Ramp from I-70 EB to I-75 NB shut down after semi trailer overturns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
I70 and I75 semi overturns

Photo: Ohio Department of Transportation

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The ramp from I-70 eastbound to I-75 northbound is shut down after a semi’s trailer overturned Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS the accident happened just before 1 pm.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officials could not immediately say when the ramp will reopen.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS