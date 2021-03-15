Ramp from I-70 East to I-75 North closes Monday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a two-month ramp closure beginning Monday.

ODOT said the ramp from I-70 East to I-75 North will close Monday, March 15 for the next several weeks to replace a portion of the pavement.

The official detour is I-70 East to State Route 202 North, then you will take I-70 West to get onto I-75 North.

The ramp closure is expected through May 17.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, visit www.OHGO.com.

