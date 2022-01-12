DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University’s Raj Soin College of Business was named one of the nation’s top business schools by The Princeton Review, the school said on Wednesday.

According to a release by Wright State University, The Princeton Review chose the Raj Soin College of Business for its Best Business Schools for 2022.

The Princeton Review is an educated services company, the release said, and it evaluates MBA programs at business schools and business degree-offering schools to choose the best ones for its list of Best Business Schools each year.

“This honor is a true testament to our faculty, staff, as well as our intelligent and industrious students and alumni,” said Thomas Traynor, Ph.D., dean of the Raj Soin College of Business. “We have been the only business school in the greater Dayton region to be honored with Princeton Review’s Best Business Schools designation for several years and are proud that Princeton Review’s thorough review process continues to recognize our excellence.”

The company chose the schools for its 2022 list based on data from a survey of school administrators during the 2020-21 academic year, the release said. This survey, which numbered more than 300 questions, covered topics from academic offerings and admission requirements to data about current students as well as graduates’ employment.

The Princeton Review also used an 80-question student survey asking students about their school’s academics, student body and campus life as well as about themselves and their career plans. The student surveys were conducted during the 2020-21, 2019-20 and 2018–19 academic years, Wright State said.

“What makes our Best Business Schools list unique is that we factor in data from our surveys of students attending the schools about their campus and classroom experiences,” said Franek. “For our 2022 list, we tallied surveys of more than 18,900 students at 241 business schools.”