Raising Cane's to hold fundraiser for Red Cross

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Raising Cane's is doing its part to help those affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes in the Miami Valley.

The chicken fingers restaurant is hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday for the American Red Cross, donating 15 percent of sales to the Red Cross Disaster Relief.

The fundraiser will be happening at the Beavercreek and Centerville locations from 10 am to 11 pm.

