Raise a Glass to Dayton thanks city with Marion’s pizza and free drinks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One of Dayton’s iconic restaurants helped community members toast the town today.

Raise a Glass to Dayton was created by Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley as a way to thank the city of Dayton’s response to the various tragedies that happened throughout the year.

The event was hosted at the Marion’s Piazza located on North Dixie Drive, a location that experienced tornado damage earlier this year.

Customers who came in and purchased a pizza received their first drink for free. Once they received their drink, they were encouraged to toast the town and say a word of thanks for anyone they wanted to highlight.

The event celebrated those who helped rebuild tornado damage, first responders and police for their efforts in the tragic shootings, as well as other events such as the KKK rally early in the year where citizens protested the hate group.

The date was chosen to correspond with Giving Tuesday.

“It’s been an unbelievable year,” said Mike Lehner, the director of marketing for Catholic Social Services. “We wanted to give back to our community that has given so much all year long.”

Officials at Marion’s Piazza said they were happy to help host the event because the Memorial Day tornadoes had a direct impact on multiple locations and employees.

“We had four of our stores right in the line of the tornadoes,” said Marion’s area supervisor John Davis. “We were seriously concerned. We had employees lose homes.”

Davis said the North Dixie location was the only one to experience substantial damage. He hoped that an event like Raise a Glass to Dayton helps remind the community that they are stronger together.

“I hope they relax and have a beverage on us,” said Davis. “It’s a giving community and I think everyone comes together in times like this to help make Dayton what it is today.”

