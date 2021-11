DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You can expect a rainy morning followed by cooler temperatures for your Thursday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said showers will linger through sunrise before ending. Behind the front, it is breezy and chilly. Temperatures will struggle to rise much this afternoon.

We can’t rule out an evening rain or snow shower but clouds will clear out overnight. Friday morning temperatures will be down in the mid-20s, and afternoon highs won’t make it out of the low 40s.