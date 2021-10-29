DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Storm Team 2 Carly Smith said you should be prepared for rain during the morning commute Friday and the Miami Valley will see scattered showers through the morning.

The rain will increase as the day goes on with a high of around 60 degrees. The rain will likely continue through the afternoon and evening as well.

Rain chances are still in the forecast for Saturday, but improving and dry conditions come our way for Halloween. Highs on Sunday are expected in the low 60s, but cooler weather moves in next week.

