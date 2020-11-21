Rain this morning, patchy light rain & drizzle this afternoon

Areas of light rain and drizzle are possible today. This morning there may be a few heavier downpours. This afternoon, a few hours may be dry. Better chances for rain develops tonight. The far northern Miami Valley may see rain change over to snow showers overnight.
TODAY: Periods of light rain and drizzle. High 48
TONIGHT: Rain likely, far north rain may mix with some snow. Low 40
SUNDAY: A soggy day with rain. High 46
It will be an active weather week. We get a break from the rain on Monday, but it returns Tuesday evening and continues on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks dry with highs around 50.
