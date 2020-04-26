Live Now
Rain tapers this afternoon, cooler with gusty winds

An area of low pressure will gradually move east as the day progresses. This will allow rain to taper off from west to east. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph with this storm system throughout the day. Winds will relax overnight tonight.

TODAY: Rain tapers off this afternoon, windy and cooler. High 53

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and winds. Low 35

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 62

Highs in the 60s for much of the week ahead. Rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday.

