Rain is over, winds relax late in the day

The rain is over, after receiving nearly an inch of rain on Saturday. Morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine. Winds will be howling at times with gusts up to 40 mph but relaxing by late in the day.

Tonight winds will become light which may allow for some patchy fog to develop by the Monday morning commute.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds and gusty winds. High 62

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cooler. Low 43

MONDAY: AM patchy fog. Becoming partly sunny and pleasant. High 66

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs approaching 70. Tracking another storm system for Wednesday and Thursday which should bring in more rain. This system will bring in much cooler temperatures by Friday.

