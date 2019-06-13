Rain impacting post-tornado roof repairs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This week’s rain is impacting the recovery. Roofing crews are unable to work when it rains, and at the same time, their phones are still ringing off the hook with requests from tornado victims.

A technician with Castle Roofing estimates thousands of roofs were damaged in the Memorial Day tornadoes – and every day it rains, it poses more trouble for those who are trying to rebuild.

Donnie King lives off of Wagner Ford Road and has a big hole in his roof that’s tarped up. He is waiting on an insurance adjustor before it can be repaired.

“We’re getting up there and looking every now and then. If worse comes to worst, one of us will have to flip a coin to get up there and tie it down a little more to keep the rain out,” he said.

Ryan Gebhart with Castle Roofing says they continue to get hundreds of requests and are prioritizing those with the worst damage, but rain slows everything down.

“There are some repairs that can be made, but in some cases of steep roofs and things like that where it’s just not safe to get on when the shingles get wet, it does make it harder for people to get taken care of,” Gebhart said.

While waiting for repairs – Gebhart, like King, says keeping an eye out is the best you can do.

“There will be some residual effect from having a tarp with damage, and you’re probably still going to get a leak at some point. If you can, just try to contain it as much as possible,” he said.

And since rain and strong winds could make these temporary fixes less effective, Gebhart says be prepared to take extra steps to keep your damage to a minimum.

“If you start seeing water spots, possibly even take a screwdriver and poke a hole in your ceiling so the water doesn’t sit up in your ceiling and the whole thing collapse because of weight of water.”

He also says they are starting to see unqualified companies pop up to make a quick buck off those anxious to get repairs. He encourages you to do your research and use a local, reputable company.