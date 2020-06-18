Rain, humidity return to Miami Valley Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Rain will return to the Miami Valley Thursday.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said the Miami Valley will see a lot of dry time with a mix of sun and clouds, but scattered showers and thunderstorms become most likely Thursday afternoon and evening. Jamie also said it will start to feel more humid today, as well, with highs in the low 80s.
You can expect to see showers with the chance of thunder through the early overnight hours. This activity will die down, and a little fog is possible through early Friday morning. Friday afternoon looks mostly dry but very warm and humid.
Rain chances will remain low Saturday but will increase for Father’s Day. Showers and thunderstorms will be most numerous in the afternoon hours.
