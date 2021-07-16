Rain, Flash Flood Watches issued in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Rain and thunderstorms return to the Miami Valley Friday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said there is a marginal risk of severe weather and flooding is a concern heading into Saturday with a slight risk of excessive rainfall.

Flash Flood Watches have been issued for the entire Miami Valley from 8 a.m. Friday until Saturday afternoon. Drivers are reminded to watch out for flooded roads after downpours and always remember to turn around and don’t drown.

Carly said we will see off and on storms Friday with the main risk being heavy downpours, lowering visibility and some localized flooding. Some 60 mph wind gusts are also possible.

We can expect a break in the rain around lunchtime Friday with isolated storms in the early afternoon then numerous storms in the evening.