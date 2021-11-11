DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After several pleasant days, the weather is about to change in the Miami Valley.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Melissa Barrington said while temps this Veterans Day will reach the mid-60s that won’t last as rain and a cold front move through the area in the afternoon.

Melissa said a mix of clouds and sun in the morning will give way to rain developing Thursday afternoon. Winds will pick up and become gusty today with gusts reaching 35 to 40 mph. Temperatures rise into the mid-60s before dropping this afternoon.

The National Weather Service agrees and warns Thursday will be breezy and wet.

If you've enjoyed the warm temperatures recently, be sure to take advantage of them again today before 🌧️chances increase this afternoon! Winds will also be elevated today so watch out for those flying leaves! 💨🍂 pic.twitter.com/vceKRthug2 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 11, 2021

