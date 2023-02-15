A retractable water hose can save space and keep the garden looking neat.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is offering residents a cheaper way to ease the pain of high water bills.

According to a post by Montgomery County, residents can purchase 50-gallon rain barrels. These barrels usually cost $139 each, however, due to a collaborative purchase by Montgomery County, the City of Centerville and the City of Dayton, these barrels are currently available at $73 each.

By using rain barrels to collect water, residents can not only lower their own water bills by using this free resource, but also help protect local rivers and streams from runoff pollution, the website states.

Each rain barrel features a locking, childproof and mosquito-resistant lid, can connect to a garden hose, carries up to 50 gallons and can be connected to other barrels using an included overflow hose.

Residents must order before April 14 to take advantage of this discount. Barrels can be picked up on May 6 at the Montgomery County Environmental Services at 1850 Spaulding Road in Kettering.

