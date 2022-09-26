Railroad crossing sign stands near the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two Dayton streets will be closed for railroad crossing work on Monday, Sept. 26.

According to the City of Dayton, CSX will be performing railroad crossing work beginning in the morning and lasting for most of the day.

Washington Street between Cincinnati Street and Germantown Street will be closed at the railroad crossing as well as Broadway Street south of Stewart Street at the railroad crossing.

The City of Dayton encouraged motorists to find alternative routes in advance to traveling.