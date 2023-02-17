DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A portion of a Champaign County roadway will closed to drivers for crews to work to repair a railroad, just southwest of downtown Mechanicsburg.

ODOT has announced that a portion of State Route 4 will is expected to be closed starting on Friday, Feb. 24 to repair the nearby railroad crossing. A portion of SR 4, between Hawk and Neer roads will be closed during the repair. The closure is said to last until Monday, Feb. 27.

If you are planning on commuting on State Route 4 and need help getting around the closed road, ODOT suggests you take State Route 56 North to State Route 29 East. After turning onto SR 29 East, you will be able to get back onto the other side of the closure, ODOT says.