Raider food pantry helping WSU students in need

FAIRBORN (WDTN) – The Raider Food Pantry is initiating monthly grocery store gift card drawings to help students struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 crisis. The pantry is currently supplying emergency bags that have a three-day supply of food and is trying to supplement that effort with the gift card drawings. Students experiencing financial hardship can apply by filling out an on-line form with the Raider Food pantry.

Click here for more information on how to contribute.