DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is closing.

According to a statement from Commonwealth Hotels, a hotel management company, the owners of the hotel, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, is closing for the foreseeable future. The company released this statement:

“We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure and will work to assist those associates in job relocation at other Commonwealth hotels throughout the portfolio. We are also assisting in relocating future guest reservations. We understand the hard work everyone has shown throughout this past year thank the associates for their hard work.” Brian Fry, President of Commonwealth Hotels.

Employees of the Radisson told 2 News their last day is Monday, October 31, 2022.

“This is the letter here that says we should consider our layoffs permanent and we don’t have jobs anymore,” Scott Huston, an employee of the Radisson, explained.

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 Radisson Hotel employees said they were given a 10-day notice that they are losing their jobs.

“I’ve only been here a month or two, so I can’t get on unemployment and I take care of my elderly sister,” Gregory Rose, another employee, said.

Huston said they noticed they were not able to book events past the 31st of October and assumed it was just a glitch in the system; however that turned out not to be true.

“They said there’s a lack of funding to repair the hotel and do necessary remodeling,” said Huston. “The management company was asked by the owners to step out of the picture, lay off the staff and close the hotel down. They’ve told us business as usual as we get through this week and they’re asking for our help to box things up and shut down this week as we’re serving our guests as well,” said Huston.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership also commented on the closure. Sandra Gudorf, the DDP President, said they have been working with the hotel for over a year to come up with a plan.

“For more than a year, a group of community leaders have been working with the ownership group of the Radisson Hotel to develop a strategy to reposition the hotel. We were notified on Friday that the Radisson Hotel in downtown is being temporarily closed on 10/31 for renovations. Once we received this notice, a request went to the ownership group for a meeting with the principals and that meeting is still pending. We do not have any further details to share at this point. The Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau team is working with groups currently booked at the Radisson and will determine how future business will be affected. We have asked the hotel ownership group for specific, detailed plans regarding the hotel renovations and their future plans for the hotel. We will report back as we have more details to share. We know that this hotel is critically important to the Convention Center redevelopment and to downtown, and will work collectively to develop a viable and sustainable plan for the hotel.“ – Sandra Gudorf, President of Downtown Dayton Partnership

The Radisson was bought in June 2021 for $13.1 million.