Radiothon raises money for Ronald McDonald House

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mix 107.7 hosted their 10th annual Radiothon on Thursday. They did a broadcast live from the Ronald McDonald House, talking to families and patients while taking contributions from callers.

The Ronald McDonald House provides housing to families who need to travel to Dayton for their child’s medical care.

The organization also received a check from the Gala of Hope Foundation that will go towards a new suite.

“It’s a place where you can bring your children to. They can stay the night, you spend the holidays together. It keeps you close to your family, which is what you need,” said parent Lori Crawford.

Ronald McDonald officials hope to raise $75,000 from Thursday’s event.

