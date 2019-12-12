1  of  2
Live Now
Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote Five on 2 is streaming live now

Radiothon raises money for Ronald McDonald House

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mix 107.7 hosted their 10th annual Radiothon on Thursday. They did a broadcast live from the Ronald McDonald House, talking to families and patients while taking contributions from callers.

The Ronald McDonald House provides housing to families who need to travel to Dayton for their child’s medical care.

The organization also received a check from the Gala of Hope Foundation that will go towards a new suite.

“It’s a place where you can bring your children to. They can stay the night, you spend the holidays together. It keeps you close to your family, which is what you need,” said parent Lori Crawford.

Ronald McDonald officials hope to raise $75,000 from Thursday’s event.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS