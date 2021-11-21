TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Today is the last day of the “Holiday Help-out” Food Drive run by the city of Trotwood and The Good Neighbor House.

This year, 92.1 WROU and Hot 102.9 will be joining this community effort. According to a release, WROU program director and on-air personality Faith Daniels moved into the Trotwood Fire and Rescue Station 72 to broadcast live from 6 am on Friday through the rest of the weekend. She has been joined daily by Hot 102.9’s Kev Nash and ESPN’s Justin Kinner.

Alpha Media Market Manager Keith Wright said, “We are so grateful each year for the generosity of the local Dayton community and Faith Daniels’ tireless efforts to spearhead the Holiday Help Out. It means so much to be able to help those in need.”

Donations of nonperishable foods, personal care products, gloves and hats will be accepted through the end of Sunday, November 21 at the Trotwood Fire and Rescue Station 72 at 5469 Little Richmond Road.

“The annual food drive is always important, but this year it is more important than ever! This is only possible with the help of the community and our partners, the City of Trotwood, Mayor Mary McDonald, Fire Chief Rick Haacke, Attorney Blake R. Maislin, and our loyal listeners and supporters,” said Faith Daniels.

Donations will go to Miami Valley families dealing with food insecurity this holiday season.