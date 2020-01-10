Radiation oncology center top open at Troy Hospital next week

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network announced Friday at the new radiation oncology center at Troy Hospital will open on Jan. 16 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 pm.
The new center will open at the Kettering Cancer Care at the hospital. According to Kettering Health, the new radiation oncology center will offer comprehensive, advanced therapies and technologies to care for virtually any form of cancer.
