Radiance Technologies to celebrate opening of new facility in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Radiance Technologies is celebrating the opening of its new facility in Beavercreek on Tuesday.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) will join local leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 am. Rep. Turner will also serve as the guest of honor.
In September, Radiance Technologies moved into a new 50,000 square foot building which includes modern, advanced, and secure workspaces. Radiance provides knowledge, technology, and innovation to Wright-Patt and other Department of Defense customers.
