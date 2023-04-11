DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get moving and help save furry friends of all kinds by supporting the Dayton Humane Society this May.

On Saturday, May 20, the Furry Scurry race will return to raise funds for the Dayton Humane Society. This 5K race costs $40 for normal registration, and $80 for VIP registration which includes access to the VIPP tent, an open bar, complimentary food and a swag bag. Registrants under both tiers will revive a Furry Skurry T-shirt as well as a finisher medal.

The top runners in four categories will each receive a $100 gift card to Runners Plus. categories include top male runner, top female runner, top male runner with a dog and top female runner with a dog.

To help raise more funds for the Humane Society, entrants are encouraged to fundraise ahead of the race. According to the race website, all funds will go to provide medical care, beds, food and other needs to the animals in the shelter’s care.

For more information on fundraisers and donations or to register for the race itself, visit the race website here.