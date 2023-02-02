DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new bookstore is opening its doors in the Miami Valley!

Rabbit Hole Books is holding a grand opening on Thursday, February 2 at 27 West Third Street in Dayton.

According to the poster, this bookstore offers books for only a dollar each, as well as interesting cards and gifts. The bookstore will also include a new ice cream shop: I Heart Ice Cream.

The grand opening will be hosted by the Dayton Book Fair and include light refreshments. The book fair will also present three checks of #10,000 each to the fair’s beneficiaries.

The bookstore will be open every day from noon until 7 p.m.