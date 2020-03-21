Quite chilly today with some PM sun

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Fifth Third is committing $8.75 million to help address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be dedicated to meeting the immediate and long-term needs of the communities served by Fifth Third Bank.

"We are making this $8.75 million philanthropic commitment to support the needs of our community members," said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank. "This pandemic is impacting all segments of the population, especially the most vulnerable members of our communities who may be disproportionately affected by current events. It is our responsibility and commitment to work with community partners and non-profit organizations to help see our communities through the coming stages of relief, recovery and resiliency. We will navigate this together."