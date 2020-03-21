Quite chilly today with some PM sun

A chilly night is in store for the Miami Valley

Much colder outside today with morning wind chills in the mid 20s. Temperatures will be slow to recover today as cold air continues to advect into the area today. Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon.

TODAY: AM clouds, some PM sun. Much colder. High near 40

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and chilly. Low around 25

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, few PM showers possible. High 47

Rain continues Sunday night into early Monday morning. Expect lots of clouds for the upcoming week and more chances of rain. Temperatures rebound next week back into the 50s and 60s.

