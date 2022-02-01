DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AES Ohio leaders said they’re ready for the work that’s ahead of them with a winter snow storm in our future.

“We have been in discussion since early yesterday, and have mobilized our storm team. So, we’ve assessed what we know today and what has been forecasted in the not so distant future,” said AES Ohio Corporate Communications Director Mary Ann Kabel.

Well aware that storm severity could take a turn for the worst, Kabel is encouraging people to have a secure plan in place if they were to lose power.

“Nonperishable food items. You have water. You have the essentials with the medication you need. Emergency phone numbers. Batteries. Make sure if you have one of those mobile charging devices that it’s fully charged so that if you do experience an outage and you need your cell phone you have an alternate source to charge those up,” said Kabel.

AAA is also encouraging people to have plans for their vehicles if they were to get stuck in a snow storm. “First thing to have is plenty of gas. Then you wanna have an extra blanket, maybe an extra pair of gloves, hat socks. Anything that can keep you warm as you’re waiting also in the car for help to arrive,” said AAA Public and Government Affairs Manager Kara Hitchens.

Hitchens said things like jumper cables and salt or kitty litter are also important for traction if a vehicle were to get stuck. “One of the things you wanna try to do if at all possible is to park your car someplace where it’s not exposed to the elements. Somewhere in a car port or a garage. Someplace like that so it doesn’t get covered in ice.”

Though AES Ohio crews will be busy working to restore the power in peoples homes, they are asking that people be patient and prepare for any situation that might occur. “If you do have alternate heating sources such as a generator…make sure they’re well ventilated,” said Kabel.