Put down the phone! ODOT and OSP announce ‘distracted driving corridor’ in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) have teamed up to designate the Miami Valley’s first Distracted Driving Corridor on Interstate 75 between the I-70/I-75 Interchange and Dryden Road (Exit 50A) in Moraine.

The multi-jurisdictional corridor spans 11 miles of Interstate 75. It is the newest location in Ohio for targeted enforcement and increases signage reminding motorists to put down the distractions while driving and focus on the road.

“Our goal is to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving, so we can help save lives,” says ODOT District 7 Deputy Director Randy Chevalley. “Corridors like this will remind drivers to ditch the distractions so everyone arrives at their destination safely.”

According to OSHP, Southwest Ohio saw more than 15,000 distracted driving crashes, in last four years, including 57 fatalities.

“The dangers of distracted driving are apparent to everyone, but motorists still choose to participate in this dangerous behavior,” said Lieutenant Geoffrey Freeman Dayton Post commander. “The purpose of establishing this corridor is to bring further awareness and education to the problem of distracted driving.”

Throughout the month of March, ODOT crews have installed a series of signs to alert drivers when they enter the corridor and warn there is zero tolerance when it comes to unsafe driving behaviors. To the right you will find a map of their locations along I-75. Motorists should expect to see additional troopers in the corridor, as well as increased enforcement of the violations associated with these distracted driving crashes.

ODOT said distracted driving safety corridors have proven effective in other areas of the state, most notably the state’s first safety corridor along I-76 and I-80 in Youngstown where deadly and injury crashes decreased by more than 30 percent.

An additional distracted driving corridor is planned for Interstate 70 in Clark County.

ODOT said the public is encouraged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.