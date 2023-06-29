DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In a controversial ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court decided to end affirmative action in college admissions, meaning that colleges and universities will no longer be able to consider the race of applicants.

Now, Miami Valley schools are reassessing their policies. Parents told 2 NEWS they are going to do some rethinking, and some students say they are concerned.

“I feel like this is pushing us way back,” Jeffery Wall, an incoming freshman at UC, said. “If we want to become more together as a society, we can’t just implement things as race. We’ve got to just become the human race and not black, white, Hispanic or other either.”

Local father Denny Thomas said the end of affirmative action will hinder younger generations like his daughters’.

“Education, the substances and getting into different fields of life. That’s going to go back narrow because, you know, we’re already at a disadvantage of things, and those are tools that were given that, you know, people in power have to follow behind place,” Thomas said. “So, with that being taken away, I feel some type of way that it takes that away from our future generations.”

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of the Center for Political Studies at Cedarville University, said colleges have to change their policies going into next admission term, and if they don’t, they could face serious consequences. He also said this change is here to stay.

“I can’t see any short-term change to this decision whatsoever,” he said. “The court’s guidance is pretty clear. I think you will have institutions that try their best to creatively interpret the law, let’s say, and still continue to show some kind of favoritism, maybe based on race. But those will be challenged. Those will be challenged in federal court.”