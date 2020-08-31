Pursuit leads to massive police presence in Mason

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – An incident that began as a pursuit in Butler County has resulted in a large police presence in Mason.

Several different law enforcement agencies are on the scene at Mason Montgomery Road and Brewer Road. Dispatch in Butler County tells our sister station WLWT that the situation began in Monroe at Hamilton-Middletown Road and Todd Hunter Road.

One person was transported from the scene near Mason Montgomery Road and Brewer Road.

It is unclear at this time what may have prompted such a large response or if anyone is injured. 2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.