Pursuit ends in crash involving cruiser in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) - A police cruiser was heavily damaged after an overnight chase ended in a parking lot in Kettering.

The front end of an Oakwood Police cruiser was damaged after a chase ended in a business parking lot near Forrer Boulevard and San Rae Drive in Kettering.

Shortly after 4:15 am, an Oakwood Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Dayton. The vehicle then took off and crashed at the intersection of Far Hills Ave. and Beverly Place.

As an officer was approaching the vehicle, the car then went into reverse, nearly hitting the officer and a cruiser, before taking off southbound on Far Hills Ave.

The car eventually went into the parking lot of DRT Manufacturing before hitting a concrete encased light pole.

The suspect attempted to leave parking lot by reversing again, but hit a police cruiser. The car eventually hit a bush before stopping.

Two people inside the car were taken into custody.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

