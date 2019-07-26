Pure Ohio Wellness opens dispensary in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Pure Ohio Wellness held their grand opening Friday morning at its facility on West Main Street in Springfield.

15 strains of flower product and 12 different infused products will be sold, with much of it coming from their cultivation site in Mad River Township.

Employees are also prepared to help patients through the process.

“I got involved with it because I had seen the devastation that was happening in our local community here, and I said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to do something with an alternative,’ and I did my research and said ‘Yeah, it is something I can be proud of, that my family and friends know that I help people,’” said co-owner Larry Pegram.

The Terrasana Dispensary, also in Springfield, welcomed its first patients on Thursday.

