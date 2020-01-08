Pure Healthcare unveils new facility in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Pure Healthcare held a ribbon cutting for their new facility in Centerville on Wednesday.

The 36,000 square foot building is located at 2200 Miami Valley Drive behind the Miami Valley Hospital South Campus and will offer specialized care to aging adults with chronic health needs.

This includes in-patient care, therapy, and behavioral health services.

“An individual with a chronic condition can come through, really, in a one-stop shop kind of way and can develop a comprehensive care plan with support and assessment for all the different things that they need. Not just medical needs, but social needs as well,” said Anthony Evans, President of Pure Healthcare.

The new care center is expected to open for in-patient services by March.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.