Puppy still missing after being stolen from Beavercreek pet store

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a stolen puppy.

A police report obtained by 2 NEWS says a woman left Fetch Puppies at the Mall at Fairfield Commons carrying the French Bulldog without paying for it on September 20.

Beavercreek officials caught the woman responsible this week but have not yet located the pup.

The purebred, named Popeye, is worth around $6,500.

Anyone with information about the crime or the whereabouts of the dog is asked to call police.

Fetch Puppies also says that they are offering a $500 reward for Popeye’s safe return.