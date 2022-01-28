BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A puppy was rescued after it fell into water in Butler County Wednesday.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a German shepherd puppy was chasing ducks on the pond when it broke through the ice approximately eight feet from the edge in Liberty Township.

Deputy Evan Depew, who was on routine patrol in the area, was able to respond quickly to help the pup. Depew used a throw bag to lasso the puppy out and pull him to safety. The puppy was immediately wrapped in an emergency blanket and reunited with its owner.

Sheriff Jones said, “We have Deputies trained in Technical Rescue for situations like this. Quick response with the knowledge, skills and equipment to make a difference.”

(Photo/Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Butler County Sheriff’s Office)