XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — With The Big Game coming up, some adorable athletes are getting ready for a “bowl” of their own.

The fourth annual Service Dog Scrimmage will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 4 Paws for Ability.

There are seven “pupletes” this year, all are seven weeks old and from the same litter! Two of them made a stop in the 2 NEWS studio to bark all about it!

Sponsored by the Reynolds and Reynolds Associate Foundation, doors will open at 11 a.m. with raffles and the Be Mine Valentine’s Day Photo Booth. The scrimmage games will start at 1 p.m.

According to Development Director KaLynn Clark, the puppies will be competing to get to the end zone first!

The event is free and open to the public and it will also be live-streamed on 4 Paw for Ability’s Facebook page.

Cheer tickets are available for purchase for $5 with proceeds going toward the 4 Paws for Ability mission. 4 Paws for Ability said cheer tickets give you the chance to win prizes if the dog you cheer for wins.

