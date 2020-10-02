‘Pumpkin Patrol’ delivers pumpkins to Gem City Career Prep students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gem City Career Prep students got a big Halloween surprise on Friday morning. The school’s staff are making sure students have a chance to enjoy fall festivities even while learning from home.

Over 100 pumpkins were hand-delivered to every Gem City student.

“We haven’t seen them physically in quite some time and we had begun to miss them so this was kind of our way to connect back to our students letting them know we hadn’t forgotten about them and that we missed them,” said Lanicka Masey, principal at Gem City Career Prep High School:

School officials said the uncut jack-o-lanterns will give students a break from online learning. Families are encouraged to carve, draw, sticker, or otherwise decorate their gourds and take a picture of their finished project. A great family activity! Students will then post their ghastly gourd’s pictures on Gem City’s Facebook page. The pumpkin with the most likes will win an Amazon gift card.

“We’re not just pushing academics. They just kind of need to know that we’re still here from a holistic standpoint and we understand with everything crazy going on we need something to help them relax a little bit,” Masey said.

“We’re doing it COVID-friendly we’re only doing we’re only leaving things on their porches and putting out labels on it,” said Elise Freeman, a teacher at Gem City Career Prep.

Masey said, “It’s a great opportunity for them to get out and see where our students live and get familiar with our neighborhoods. We’re really big on serving our neighborhood and so this is an excellent opportunity for us as a staff to do so.”