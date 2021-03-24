Public vaccination site opens in Dayton Children’s Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new vaccine site opened in Dayton Wednesday, March 24.

Dayton Children’s Connor Child Health Pavilion on Valley Street is now a public COVID-19 vaccination site.

Ohioans 40 and older or people with qualifying medical conditions can sign up to get the vaccine since the location is following the state’s guidelines for the rollout.

Beginning March 29, all Ohioans over the age of 16 will be qualified to receive a vaccine.

The clinic’s open days and times will vary from week to week. To view current hours or to schedule an appointment, visit www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.