Public self-help center opens at Dayton Municipal Court

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Municipal Court and the Clerk of Court’s office have opened a self-help center to help people navigate the court system.

It is located on the first floor of the municipal court building and will be staffed by University of Dayton law students to help walk-in visitors.

The center also offers personal computer stations, law-related pamphlets, and court forms available to the public at no cost.

“Going to court can be a scary proposition, especially if you have to do it yourself. We hope that this center will give guidance to citizens to navigate the court system,” said Mark Owens.

The self-help center will focus on small claims, rent escrow, and evictions.