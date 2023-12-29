DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Work is set to begin on the mosaic that will honor and memorialize the lives lost in the 2019 Oregon District shooting.

A memorial project from the 8-4 Memorial Committee, The Seed of Life aims to honor the nine victims, first responders, and families impacted by the shooting.

In a press release from the Mosaic Institute, “The Seed of Life” artist team is inviting the public to take part in “A Place and a Piece for Everyone.”

The open house begins on Jan. 7 from 1-6 p.m. at The Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton. Attendees will be able to enjoy refreshments while they place together the first tiles of the mosaic.

In addition to the event on Jan. 7, a free sound bath and grief release focused meditation session will be held at the Dayton Metro Library main branch on Thursday, Jan. 25.