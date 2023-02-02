XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A Fairborn resident is facing charges following complaints of a naked man in the women’s locker room at the YMCA in Xenia.

Darren Glines has been charged and arraigned on three counts of public indecency. The charges stem from three different incidents in which witnesses allege Glines exposed themselves in the women’s locker room at the YMCA in Xenia. In the police report, one of the witnesses said Glines identified themselves as a woman.

The complaints were made between November 2021 and November 2022. Court documents state three juvenile girls were present during one of the incidents.

In a written statement, the YMCA of Greater Dayton said it adheres to state and federal laws that allow members to use its facilities regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.

The Greater Dayton YMCA adheres to Ohio and Federal laws and antidiscrimination laws which allow all members access to its facilities and programs, regardless of religion, national origin, race, color, sex, age, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation. In addition, the Greater Dayton YMCA’s has a strong record of both protecting personal privacy and modesty in our facilities which are both safe and accommodating while serving and including all members of the community equally. Keeping Ohioans safe after new Medicare card scam targets seniors Given our strong record, our adherence to the law, our dedication to inclusiveness, and our environment designed to protect personal privacy for all, we will not alter our current policies. Let it be known that, under no circumstances will we investigate an individual’s birth gender identity and then, assign individuals to locker rooms. That would be counter to the law, counter to respect for all people, and it is not who or what we are as an organization. Dale Brunner, President & CEO of Greater Dayton YMCA

The City of Xenia weighed in on the case after the council president made remarks during a Green County TEA Party meeting on Jan. 24, 2023. The remarks were filmed and the video is posted on Facebook and YouTube. Council President William Urschel said if Glines is found guilty of public indecency, the city could also go after the YMCA for ‘aiding and abetting.’ He also said the city is looking into using the state’s home rule to create an ordinance that does not protect sexual orientation and gender identity in places of public accommodation, like restrooms.

The City of Xenia released a statement in response to the remarks which said city leaders did not authorize Urschel to make those comments.

The proper administration of the criminal justice process is a preeminent priority for the City of

Xenia and its departments and divisions. Moreover, it is not the policy or practice of the Xenia

Law Department to allow internal or external political actors to participate in criminal charging

decisions. Neither the Xenia City Council, nor any member of the Council, had any part in the

decision to file public indecency charges regarding the use of the YMCA’s locker rooms. The

decision to file charges was based on the facts presented to the Law Department by the Xenia

Police Division and the language of state statute. Despite what has been reported, the Law

Department has no plan or intention of bringing charges against the YMCA as the required level

of culpability is not met based on the facts as presented. Further, the comments made by the individual Council member in the subject video were his

own and were not authorized by or on the behalf of the rest of City Council, the Mayor, the City

Manager or the Law Director. City of Xenia spokesperson

LGBTQ rights advocates are also weighing in. Maria Bruno, the Public Policy Director for Equality Rights Ohio, said the YMCA is following the law and this matter should be protected.

“We do know that YMCA policy is entirely compliant with the Civil Rights Commission and with the standards that have been laid out by Supreme Court precedent,” Bruno said.

2 NEWS reached out to Glines’ attorney, but she did not want to comment. Glines will be back in Xenia Municipal Court on Monday, Feb. 6.