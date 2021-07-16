Public hearings to be held on Clark County sales tax

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County residents will have a chance to hear about the continuation of a county sales tax.

The Board of Clark County Commissioners said it will be holding public hearings in August to discuss the continuation of a temporary sales tax that provides revenue to the county’s general fund.

According to the Board, the first public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 4 and the second hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 11. Both hearings will be held in the Commission Chambers, Room 151 of the Springview Government Center, 3130 East Main Street in Springfield.

The hearings are open to the public. For more information, call 937-521-2005.

