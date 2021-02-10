Public Health’s efforts to reach minority communities about COVID vaccine seeing positive results

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County has continued its campaign to reach minority populations within the county with information about the COVID-19 vaccine. Their goal is to eradicate distrust in vaccines and the medical community and create equitable access to health care for all underserved communities.

Wednesday, more than 1,880 people who identify as Black or African American have received at least their first dose. That is about 5% of the population in Montgomery County and more than half of the 9% of the total population vaccinated so far in the county.

“We need to go a little further along to see how the acceptance is in the African American community and making sure that we are hitting those targets,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor with Dayton Montgomery County Public Health.

The outreach campaign includes informative panels, community forums and collaborating with local churches.

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church is one of the local churches involved in the efforts. In February, they held a community forum with Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims, Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper and Public Health Director Michael Dohn.

On Friday, a vaccine clinic will be set up in the church. Already, Pastor Renard Allen says every available vaccine slot has been filled. They have plans to continue hosting vaccine clinics in their church in the future.

“Science is not the enemy of faith. This becomes a great opportunity for us to see how these two can coexist towards the wholeness of our people,” said Pastor Allen.

While the African American community is the largest minority community in the county, Suffoletto says they are working to reach all groups and communities.

“We have the Hispanic community, we have people who speak other languages — we’re reaching out towards them to make sure we’re in touch with leaders in those communities to get the message out,” said Suffoletto.

Pastor Allen says the efforts to get the minority communities vaccinated and equitable access to healthcare should continue past the pandemic.

“I’d like to see the collaborative effort between the county, the health department, the city and the religious community continue; not only related to this pandemic, but the overall wellness of our city and community,” he said.

Thursday night, Dayton Montgomery County Public Health is hosting another community forum via Facebook live. For more information, click here.