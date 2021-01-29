Public Health works to ensure ‘equitable access’ to vaccine for minority communities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss its ongoing efforts to ensure Montgomery County’s African American and minority populations have equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

PHDMC said to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, Public Health is allocating doses to be used by its COVID-19 Community Health Equity Education and Outreach Mobile Vaccination Team to do targeted outreach to populations that have historical barriers in healthcare access and have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

This will include Montgomery County’s African American and minority population and those with other transportation or health-related circumstances that make it harder for them to access the vaccine. Health officials said this goal will be achieved by working with local churches and community organizations to facilitate vaccine access.

The news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday. WDTN.com will stream that conference live when it happens right here.