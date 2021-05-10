Public Health working on program to vaccinate residents at home – How to participate

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A new program is being developed to help people get the COVID-19 vaccine at home.
The Vandalia Fire Department said on Facebook that it is working with Butler Township Fire Department and Montgomery County Public Health to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to residents.
The mobile vaccination program would be for residents of Vandalia or Butler Township.
If you are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at home, click here to fill out a form.
For more information, call (937 )898-2261 for Vandalia Residents or (937) 890-2491 for Butler Township residents.