Public Health working on program to vaccinate residents at home – How to participate

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A new program is being developed to help people get the COVID-19 vaccine at home.

The Vandalia Fire Department said on Facebook that it is working with Butler Township Fire Department and Montgomery County Public Health to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to residents.

The mobile vaccination program would be for residents of Vandalia or Butler Township.

If you are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at home, click here to fill out a form.

For more information, call (937 )898-2261 for Vandalia Residents or (937) 890-2491 for Butler Township residents.