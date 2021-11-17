DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Public Health departments throughout the Miami Valley are urging residents about a recent spike in cases. They say the spike is also causing cases to rise in school districts. Across the state, a 12 percent increase in hospitalizations has occurred over the past week.

Montgomery County schools have reported a 32 percent increase in cases and Greene County reported a 24 percent increase.

“Certainly it’s always a challenge in younger people because they tend to gather together and not just in school, it’s at home, on the playground or other activities with their friends,” said Public Information Officer Dan Suffoletto.

According to the Ohio Department of Health’s school COVID-19 dashboard, since Sunday, in Montgomery County, St. Peter School has reported 17 new student cases and one staff case, plus both Centerville City Schools and Kettering City Schools have reported 10 new student cases. In Greene County, Xenia Community City Schools reported 12 new student cases and three staff cases.

Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County staff say they believe community spread is causing the increase in schools, but most importantly so is COVID fatigue.

“There’s some COVID fatigue mixed in when people are not taking any precautions whatsoever and acting like things were before COVID and that’s something we don’t want to do, even if you’re vaccinated,” said Suffoletto.

The coronavirus dashboard says about 54 percent of Montgomery and Greene county residents have started the vaccination process.