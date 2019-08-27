Public Health warns about gambling addiction ahead of football season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County is advising people to watch out for the warning signs of gambling addiction ahead of football season, with football being the most popular type of sports betting.
Two million people in the United States are estimated to meet the criteria for pathological gambling in a given year, according to the National Council of Problem Gambling. Another four-to-six million people experience problems due to their gambling behavior.
According to Public Health, here are some of the warning signs to look out for problem gambling:
- Borrowing money to gamble
- Lying about time or money spent on gambling
- Betting more over time to feel the same sense of excitement
- Exaggerating wins and minimizing losses
- Spending a lot of time gambling or thinking about gambling
- Hiding bills or debts
- Becoming irritable when not gambling.
Help for those who have a gambling addiction is offered by Public Health's Addiction Services. People can schedule an appointment with one of Public Health's counselors by calling 937-461-5223.
