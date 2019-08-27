Public Health warns about gambling addiction ahead of football season

In this June 27, 2019 photo, a gambler places a bet at the new sportsbook at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. New Jersey surpassed Nevada in terms of sports betting volume in May, taking the national lead for the first time. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County is advising people to watch out for the warning signs of gambling addiction ahead of football season, with football being the most popular type of sports betting.

Two million people in the United States are estimated to meet the criteria for pathological gambling in a given year, according to the National Council of Problem Gambling. Another four-to-six million people experience problems due to their gambling behavior.

According to Public Health, here are some of the warning signs to look out for problem gambling:

Borrowing money to gamble

Lying about time or money spent on gambling

Betting more over time to feel the same sense of excitement

Exaggerating wins and minimizing losses

Spending a lot of time gambling or thinking about gambling

Hiding bills or debts

Becoming irritable when not gambling.

Help for those who have a gambling addiction is offered by Public Health’s Addiction Services. People can schedule an appointment with one of Public Health’s counselors by calling 937-461-5223.

