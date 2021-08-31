Public Health to treat parts of Greene County for adult mosquitos

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health is treating parts of the county with adulticide to help control the adult mosquito population and reduce the risk of West Nile Virus.

The applications will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, and Thursday, Sept. 2 — both will happen just before sundown and will take roughly 90 minutes to finish.

Public health officials are reassuring the community that the chemicals being used are not harmful to people, pets, animals or the environment when done correctly by a professional sanitarian.

According to public health, the following areas will be treated if weather permits:

Frank Seaman Park and the adjacent bike path in Jamestown off Cottonville Road

Rotary Park and Phillips Park in Beavercreek off Dayton-Xenia Road

Cemex Reserve Baseball and Football Field in Fairborn off Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road

The area north of West Second Street and south of June Drive near Massie Drive in Xenia

The area north of Sugarcreek Reserve, east of Wilmington-Dayton Road, west of Lakeman Drive and south of State Route 725 in Bellbrook

A mosquito sample collected for the Ohio Department of Health’s Vector-Borne Disease program tested positive for West Nile Virus at the beginning of August. The sample was taken between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5 in the area south of State Route 725, north of Sugarcreek MetroPark and west of Lakeman Drive.

The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) reported its first positive sample July 26 and has since identified 11 more samples with West Nile Virus. Most of the county’s samples were collected in and around Springfield, just north of Xenia.

Anyone looking to opt out of the adulticide treatment in their area can contact Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5607 or email ehpermits@gcph.info. For more information, visit Greene County’s public health website here.