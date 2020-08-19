Public Health to host school immunization clinic at Kroc Center

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County is working with CareSource and Dayton Children’s Hospital to provide required vaccinations for students returning to school.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, parents can bring their 7th and 12th graders to the Dayton Kroc Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There, students can get either their pertussis (TDAP) and meningitis vaccine or their second dose of the meningitis vaccine.

“During the pandemic, Ohio’s policies requiring mandatory vaccinations for returning students have not changed. Public Health and our partners want to help families by providing a safe and convenient way for kids to be protected as they return to school,” said Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper.

The state requires all 7th grade students to have a TDAP and meningitis vaccine before returning to the classroom. All 12th grade students are required to have a second meningitis vaccine. Even if the student is learning from home, Public Health says the vaccines are required.

RTA is offering free transportation to and from the event. There is also free parking available at the Kroc Center.